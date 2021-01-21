South Burlington-based Common Good Vermont has shifted, becoming a program offered under the umbrella of United Way of Northwest Vermont.
The two organizations will work to help strengthen the state’s nonprofit sector, and Common Good will retain control if its own programming while the partnership will “result in improved services to and a voice for Vermont’s social sector,” according to a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.