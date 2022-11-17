Ashley Wainer of Hinesburg is the new chair of the board of the Lake Champlain Chamber.
The chamber also made other new appointments to the board and executive committee, including Dave Lane, senior vice president of ESG and corporate initiatives for Farm Credit East, who will serve as vice chair.
“I am passionate about supporting the economic vitality of Vermont as well as retaining the talent that lives here,” said Wainer. “As a member of the board, I am invested in continuing to find ways to represent and support the business community and those who work-in, live-in, and visit the Champlain Valley.
For the last six years, Wainer served as a senior executive with Vermont Gas Systems. Most recently, she was vice president of customers and energy innovation, responsible for the customer-facing interactions of the business, including the energy efficiency utility, customer service, field services, sales and marketing, new product development and customer technology solutions.
Her focus included business development, specifically related to product and service offerings. She also served as the vice president of finance from 2016-2021 and held a position in regulatory affairs for several years.
Wainer serves on the board of Mercy Connections and is a member of the finance committee for the Community Sailing Center. David E. Lane has been employed by Farm Credit East since 2011 and has more than 25 years of economic development, financial and technical assistance expertise. He lives in South Hero with his wife, and together with their two sons, operate Snow Farm Vineyard.
