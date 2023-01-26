Christina Vaughn as the new operations manager for Champlain Area Trails.
Vaughn was recently at Mountain Lake Service in its fiscal intermediary department.
“Christina has a terrific set of experiences over many years in the nonprofit sector, and her interest and leadership in operations and office management are important strengths she brings to CATS,” said Champlain Area Trails executive director Chris Maron.
Vaughn is a North Country Community College graduate. She started work at Champlain Area Trails on Jan 17.
Information on future events and activities is available at champlainareatrails.com.
Call 518-962-2287 or email info@champlainareatrails.com for more information
