SeaComm announced the promotion of John Kerr of Shelburne to the position of interim branch manager at their South Burlington branch. Kerr will oversee branch operations, including teller and lending functions, and has staff supervisory responsibilities.
“John possesses the leadership skills and passion necessary to promote the mission of SeaComm,” said Scott A. Wilson, president and chief executive officer. “We are confident that he will take good care of our growing membership in South Burlington and surrounding communities.”
Kerr, who joined the SeaComm team in Jan. 2020, Kerr holds a Master of Science in Administrative Business Studies from Boston College and a Master of Science in Management from Lesley University. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and an Associate of Science in Civil Engineering from Blue Hills Technical Institute.
“I’m passionate about serving SeaComm members,” Kerr said. “It is wonderful to be part of an organization that cares for its members, employees and continuously looks to improve member experience.”