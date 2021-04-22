Seth Bowden, vice president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, has been appointed as president of the Vermont Business Roundtable’s board of directors.
Bowden will step into the role in May. It was previously held by Lisa Ventriss, who is retiring after 19 years at the helm.
“The roundtable and its membership have been, and continue to be, leaders in supporting Vermont’s economic future by championing responsible long term policy development,” Bowden said. “More acutely, the individual members will be vital in helping to navigate our emergence from the ongoing pandemic. It’s an exciting and dynamic time to step into this role, and I look forward to continuing the legacy and community that Lisa has spent the past 19 years cultivating.”
