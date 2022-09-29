Beta tested

The South Burlington Business Association, in collaboration with the Burlington Business Association, held its annual summer mixer at Beta Technologies at the Burlington International Airport on Sept. 15.
Members gathered for an evening of networking, conversation and tours of the facility, while enjoying beverages and food. The SBBA, which has over 100 members, is committed to fostering South Burlington’s business environment through regular educational meetings, communication and deliberation on issues affecting the business community.
For information about membership, contact Julie Beatty at sbbabiz@gmail.com or sbbabiz.com.
