A battery fire that set a container ablaze at Beta Technologies, the electric aerospace company with space at Burlington International Airport, remains under investigation, officials said.
The South Burlington Fire Department and the Vermont Air National Guard put out the fire late in the evening on Friday, Aug. 26. Crews worked for about an hour and a half to extinguish the flame.
The shipping container was filled with lithium-ion batteries for the company’s aircraft. Officials with the South Burlington Fire Department said that a battery failure likely sparked the blaze.
No injuries were reported, and the fire did not interrupt flight operations at the airport, officials said.
Lithium-ion batteries are a critical component to electric vehicles and electronics but, in rare instances, can spontaneously catch fire or explode.
This is the second time that the company has had a lithium-battery fire. A battery failure caused damage in 2019, according to reporting from WCAX.
Beta Technologies has been located at the airport since 2019 and, in July, signed a new lease agreement with the Burlington International Airport for at least 75 years with a six-year extension. Since then, it has continued to expand its staff and has invested over $15 million in renovations and on a facility expansion plan.
The company plans to hire another 300 employees and 50 interns by 2023, with total spending and salaries expected to exceed $2 billion through 2024.
The company manufactures electric vertical aircraft and charging stations and has made headlines in prominent media outlets including Forbes and The New York Times as it has quickly grown into a pioneer in green aviation.
The airport, while physically located in South Burlington, is owned and managed by the city of Burlington.
