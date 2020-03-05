University of Vermont English professor Emily Bernard has won the Los Angeles Times - Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose.
The South Burlington resident was selected for her 2019 book, “Black Is the Body.”
The competition’s judges said, “With deceptively simple and luminous prose, Emily Bernard invites us to inhabit her life as she poses perilous questions seemingly as simple as ‘when is a doll just a doll,’ and pushes ever deeper refusing easy solutions. This is a beautiful, important collection of essays.”
Bernard will accept the Isherwood Prize in Los Angeles on April 17, along with winners in other categories.
The Los Angeles Times award is just the latest accolade for “Black Is the Body.” Maureen Corrigan, the book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air, named it one of her 10 favorite books of 2019. Bernard’s book is also the top selection in Kirkus Reviews’ list of Best Books of 2019 to Fight Racism and Xenophobia.
Bernard is a professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UVM and was recently named the Julian Lindsay Green & Gold Professor of English.