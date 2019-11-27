Lippa’s Estate and Fine Jewelry of Burlington announced that Jeffrey Berger, president and CEO, will be retiring in 2020. After 50 years of running his family’s 86-year-old business, Berger will pass the keys to his son, Michael Berger of South Burlington.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to interact and serve our local and national clients for all these years. Lippa’s has been a staple in this community since my family started this business in 1933. It will always be a part of the family. I know I’m leaving the business in good hands,” said Jeffrey Berger, who lives in Burlington.
With 12 years of experience in the jewelry industry in California, Michael Berger, a graduate gemologist, has worked alongside his father for eight years.
“We will continue to expand our unparalleled vintage and estate jewelry collection as well as our curated inventory of fine jewelry, and we will maintain the quality customer service Lippa’s has been famous for,” said Michael Berger. “As the fourth generation family member to own and operate Vermont’s oldest family-run jewelry store, I look forward to the challenge.”