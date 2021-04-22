South Burlington resident Nicole Andreson, a director and shareholder at Dinse, P.C., is now a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
The college is made up of the best of the trial bar from the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, according to a press release, and admittance comes by invitation only for lawyers with a minimum of 15 years’ experience.
Andreson joined Dinse in 2007. She specializes in the defense of professional malpractice and catastrophic personal injury.
Before Dinse, she prosecuted sex crimes at the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office and was an assistant attorney general for the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
