When Andy and Becky Kingston saw that the Alpine Shop in South Burlington was up for sale, with its heart-shaped accents, white and brown shutters, and general vintage Swiss chalet charm, they fell in love.
Even though neither had worked in the retail or ski industry before, something felt familiar in the sloping roof and friendly faces inside.
So 12 years ago they took a leap.
“It dawned on me, my past experiences were all in the entertainment industry, and then when we came in, we were like, you know what? We want this to be part of the entertainment industry. There’s no reason that a customer experience should be any different in a retail store than it is if you’re going to see a band or go skiing,” said Andy Kingston, a native of Northfield. “Our mantra as we came in was, how can we just have a true customer experience?”
The pair has tried to keep the heart and look of the Alpine Shop, a fixture of South Burlington since 1963, intact, especially coming in as newbies to the world of outdoor retail. But as they’ve learned the market and applied their own unique backgrounds, growing the store’s online presence, boosting marketing and adding major brands, the shop has grown dramatically.
So much so that it outgrew its iconic location on Williston Road and the Kingstons moved to a new space — only one story — on Shelburne Road earlier this year.
Trading spaces
The Alpine Shop’s original sign, delicately fluted, was recreated and is displayed across a wall of the new space. The original shutters with their heart-shaped cutouts adorn the outside, and the giant wooden register from the original store also made its way to the new location.
In April, the Kingston’s held their grand opening of the new location, kicking off with music from local bands, piping hot samples from the Waffle Cabin installed at the back of the store, and local beer and wine for sipping while shopping — one of the other recent changes that add to that entertainment experience Kingston spoke about.
“I think it’s kind of genius,” said Fischer Van Gulden, operations manager and product buyer at Alpine, who started with the company in 2007 and joined the South Burlington team in 2011. “Introducing that mindset that it’s a different type of store, with a theme and entertaining things to do throughout — you’re almost walking in for the experience of it. You build these memories with your customers so down the line they’re going to want to come back, tell their friends, show their family members this behind-the-scenes buzz.”
Van Gulden was attracted to Alpine after realizing a love for the world of outdoor retail — a unique corner of the market that he said is almost indescribable.
“There’s something so magnetically attractive about it. It’s literally just about having fun and being in the outdoors. We sell the equipment that provides that, and we get to be part of that industry every day that we work,” he said. “We are all like-minded people who really love what we do.”
That friendly magnetism also attracted the Kingstons to Alpine, Becky recalled, and it’s remained at the center of the shop as it’s grown over the years.
Before the pair moved back to Vermont 12 years ago, they lived in Boston where Becky had spent time in professional fundraising and Andy had made a name for himself running an empire of radio stations, leading its parent media company and moving on to grow a major music booking platform for indie bands.
But family time proved rare and special amid all of Andy’s work travel, so the pair decided they needed a “lifestyle change,” he said. “We were also at a point where we wanted to own something.”
“— and attempt to work together,” Becky added smiling. “That was our challenge and it worked out.”
Hello, goodbye
The location of the business isn’t the only thing that’s changed recently. Like many other retail businesses, Alpine Shop closed briefly during the height of the pandemic and continued to feel the pains of COVID-19-related rules, supply chain issues and a fluctuating customer base.
“In the past two years we keep on pivoting, coming up with ways to deal with hurdles that are thrown our way,” Andy Kingston explained. “You can’t continue to do business the same way year in and year out. You need to keep thinking about your business and how do we evolve.”
The addition of the Waffle Cabin at the back of the store is an example of that, as is the business’s foray into new sports like golf and stand-up paddle boarding.
The way Becky Kingston explains it: “Life’s short, eat waffles.”
Next to the Waffle Cabin is the golf hitting bay, a new feature to boost the recent foray into golf gear. Both Andy Kingston and Van Gulden are pumped to get into the business, already claiming the top spot in Vermont as the state’s largest local golf supplies store. But while she giveth golf and waffles, she also taketh away.
The store’s bike stock sold out quickly during the height of the pandemic and supply chain pressures hampered their ability to restock, triggering a decision to eliminate their bike business entirely.
They soon replaced their bike business with stand-up paddleboards, as that sector of the outdoor industry saw a boom during the height of the pandemic. Within a month, they made up for all the business lost over bike sales, he said.
Like the original sign, shutters and register, the Alpine Shop core hasn’t really changed, however. “Forward positivity” has sort of become the Kingston’s motto. It started the day they took over Alpine Shop and it’s now at the top of the list of values they consider when hiring new people.
Part of it is about learning from mistakes — and then moving forward, Becky Kingston said.
“We learned in the early years by a lot of mistakes. Every year we’re still learning because we’re always having to change,” she said. “But for me, I do have three kids and management is like parenting. You try to listen, you try to get the best out of your co-workers, and you surround yourself with great, interesting, passionate people.”
