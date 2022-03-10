Alpine Shop announces move

After almost 59 years in its landmark building on Williston Road in South Burlington, Alpine Shop is moving.
The shop’s new building is currently under construction next to the Hannaford Superstore, 947 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, and is expected to open sometime this spring. The new store will be nearly 20,000 square feet on one floor and will give a nod to the Tyrolean design elements of its existing shop.
“The increased space will improve their gear rental and service operations plus grow their core snowsports, tennis, paddleboard and surf, and casual and outdoor apparel offerings,” owner Andy Kingston said in a press release. “We will also begin to sell golf equipment and clothing be adding a Trackman 4 golf hitting bay for customer club fitting.”
Founded in 1963, the store was purchased 11 years ago by Vermont residents Andy and Becky Kingston.
“We are looking to create even more of an experience for our customers, including providing local beverages, food and entertainment in the upcoming year,” Becky said.
