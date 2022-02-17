Hillary Palmer has joined Geri Reilly Real Estate in South Burlington as an agent.
She is a native Vermonter who grew up in Hinesburg.
She has spent the last eight years in service and restaurant management in Burlington and looks forward to translating her skills to real estate.
Coming from a family filled with contractors, houses and their design have always been an interest and she is eager to help buyers find the right home.
She enjoys hiking with her golden retriever, Thornton.
