Age Well’s therapeutic meals and diabetes intervention program and its nutrition director, Chris Moldovan, has received a 2023 Aging Innovations Award from USAging.
Age Well is among 16 aging programs nationally to receive innovations honors during USAging’s recent annual conference in Salt Lake City.
Age Well offers eight different home-delivered meal options to support older Vermonters in managing their chronic health in their homes, including the regular heart-healthy diet, as well as diabetic-friendly, renal-friendly, lactose-free, gluten-free, vegetarian and texture-modified meals.
In addition to a home-delivered meal, program participants also receive a snack, and take part meeting with a registered dietitian to help navigate the best strategies to support the management of their health condition.
“Everyone at Age Well is proud of Chris for receiving this distinct honor from USAging. This award highlights the importance of nutritious food in achieving long-term wellness for food-insecure individuals with a history of chronic illness. We are grateful for her expertise and dedication,” Jane Catton, Age Well’s CEO, said.
