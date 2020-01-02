Organized by the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department, Young at Heart is a group of adults age 55 and older who meet each Wednesday at noon, at South Burlington City Hall, 575 Dorset St., for lunch and programs. Lunch is served at 12:15 p.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m.

Registration for meals is required the Friday prior to the Wednesday meal, by 8:45 a.m.

A wide range of program activities follow the luncheon, including bingo, movie matinees, concerts, health and wellness speakers, games and more. Meals cost $4 per person.

To register, call 802-846-4108. Everyone is welcome to attend the free program after lunch.

January 8

Meal: Vegetable quiche, California mixed vegetables, biscuit and tropical fruit salad.

Program: Celebrate January birthdays with cake, music and bingo.

January 15

Meal: Roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, winter squash, wheat dinner roll and birthday cake.

Program: Dave Adams from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

January 22

Meal: Chopped steak with brown sauce, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, wheat dinner roll and melon.

Program: Oversized Yahtzee.

January 29

Meal: Chicken cordon bleu with white sauce, mashed yams, green beans, wheat roll and an apple

Program: Recreation specialist Ben McShane from the South Burlington Recreation and Parks visits to hear feedback and brainstorm ideas for future activities.

