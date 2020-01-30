Organized by the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department, Young at Heart is a group of adults age 55 and older who meet each Wednesday at noon, at South Burlington City Hall, 575 Dorset St., for lunch and programs. Lunch is served at 12:15 p.m. and the program begins at 1 p.m.
Registration for meals is required the Friday prior to the Wednesday meal, by 8:45 a.m.
A wide range of program activities follow the luncheon, including bingo, movie matinees, concerts, health and wellness speakers, games and more. Meals cost $4 per person.
To register, call 802-846-4108. Everyone is welcome to attend the free program after lunch.
February 5
Meal: Hot turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, winter squash, wheat roll and fruit cocktail.
Program: Celebrate January birthdays with cake, music and bingo.
February 12
Meal: Stuffed chicken breast with ham and cheese, mashed potatoes, baby beets, wheat dinner roll and strawberry yogurt cake.
Program: Bjorn Norstrom, program manager for Technology for Tomorrow, talks about internet safety, covering various buzzwords such as phishing, spam, spyware and how to protect yourself from becoming victims of internet scams.
February 19
Meal: Beef steak with brown sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Program: Sergeant Dennis Ward of the South Burlington Police Department gives an informational talk about scams. Learn the latest tricks of predators and how to protect yourself.
February 26
Meal: Baked macaroni and cheese, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, oriental blend vegetables, wheat bread and pumpkin cookie with raisins.
Program: South Burlington Fire Department Chief Terry Francis discusses fire alarms and carbon monoxide safety and having a safety plan, keeping your home clutter free and ready for emergency services.