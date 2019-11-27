Young at Heart is a group of adults, age 55 and older, who meet each Wednesday at noon at South Burlington City Hall (575 Dorset St.) for lunch with a free program to follow. Sponsored by the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department, lunch costs $4 per person and is served at 12:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the free program after lunch, which begins at 1 p.m. Registration for lunch is required the Friday before by 9:15 a.m. To register, call 846-4108.
Dec. 4
Meal: Beef steak with sauce, mashed potatoes, Italian vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges with cream.
Program: Celebrate December birthdays with cake and music followed by some spirited games of bingo.
Dec. 11
Meal: Sweet and sour pork, rice pilaf with vegetables, spinach, wheat roll and pineapple tidbits.
Program: Joey the Clown from Funny Business Entertainment entertains with magic and comedy.
Dec. 18
Meal: Stuffed chicken breast with apple cranberry stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, cranberry sauce, wheat roll and pumpkin cake.
Program: Join Age Well Dietitian Brigitte Harton for a fun, interactive workshop on planning and preparing healthy meals for one or two. Learn how to reduce your favorite family recipes, plan and prepare healthy meals, shop for one or two and more.