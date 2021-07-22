Freddy of South Burlington is turning 6 and sold lemonade on July 13 to raise $494.20 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington, and he got a special visit from South Burlington firefighters, who commented, “You’re our hero, Freddy!”
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint puts live music on hold at Stowe Cider
- South Burlington Police Blotter: June 28 - July 4
- Lepine family ends school association
- Hockey rink, assisted living proposed in Shelburne
- Man pleads guilty to late night trespass
- Morristown Police Department statistics, July 2-8
- Racial equity banner prompts new policy in Johnson village
- Police arrest Burlington man in Aviation Deli burglary
- Stowe Police Department statistics, July 4-10
- Competency evaluation sought for South Burlington man
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.