Summer is around the corner, which means food trucks, live music, tai chi in the park and pickleball. South Burlington’s recreation and parks department also has a few different construction projects underway or planned around the city, which may pause play for a bit but will give the baseball mounds and tennis courts some needed TLC.
Summer camps, music in the park
Parks and rec has a host of events set for summer. About 30 youth summer camps which offer things like fishing, chess, rockets, pottery and disc golf are still open for registration.
For families who need some financial support, there are scholarships still available, said rec and parks director Holly Rees.
Adult programming is also in the works, including plans for yoga and tai chi in the park, among other strength and agility classes later this summer. Rees and the other recreation specialists are hoping to hold a cornhole tournament in the fall as well as a game of outdoor family bingo.
On June 25, the city will host its popular Great American Campout, which brings the community together to camp and watch a movie in Veteran’s Memorial Park. S’mores will be aplenty, and the library might bring its telescope, Rees said.
Now in its sixth year, SoBu Nite Out returns with a popping set list and a round of food trucks featuring new and familiar vendors. Opening night will kick off on Thursday, July 7, from 5-8 p.m. at its usual stomping grounds at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
More live music will be coming to the park Aug. 12 with a performance from the Green Mountain Brass Band.
Sports field, dog park construction
One item on the list of summer construction projects has been years and years in the works: Wheeler Dog Park.
After getting approval from the development review board late last year, the plan to build a dog park in Wheeler is underway. It’s fully permitted and fencing has been ordered, meaning it should arrive as soon as the end of June, Rees said. She hopes to host a grand launch in partnership with the committee on common areas for dogs in August.
Szymanski Park is getting a “major overhaul,” Rees said, detailing a two-part plan to resurface the basketball court, repaint it and add new hoops, among other things. The two existing tennis courts are being remodeled into one tennis court and four pickleball courts. Construction on those projects starts at the end of June, meaning the courts will likely be closed for July with a tentative opening in August.
“That was one of those capital projects that was slated to happen before COVID,” Rees said, adding that this is the third summer the projects have been delayed.
The baseball mounds at Szymanski are also getting some enhancements, with staff skinning the fields to provide a dirt surface for youth and adult baseball and softball leagues.
“A lot of work has been done by parent volunteers for improvements to the baseball mounds,” Rees added. The field maintenance is already approved in the current rec and parks budget, but she plans to present the full scope of all needed repairs to the South Burlington City Council this fall.
Pricey repairs needed in next budget
In May, Rees described some of the upcoming maintenance that many rec and parks amenities will soon need to the city council, setting the stage for ask this fall. When budget talks come around, she plans to ask the city council for over $379,000 in capital improvement projects, she said at the May meeting. That would include $76,000 for ballfield fencing, $105,000 for three new dugouts, $50,000 in irrigation upgrades, $100,000 to repave the southern Veteran’s Memorial Park parking lot and $38,000 for field upgrades.
That does not include the cost to repair drainage issues. Rees said she is still awaiting a quote.
The recreation and parks department is currently capped at $100,000 for capital improvement projects, city manager Jessie Baker said at the time.
“That’s the tax capacity we have in the capital improvement project over parks. So, as we think about building up to $380,000, we are going to have to be prioritizing that against other infrastructure,” Baker said.
Still on Rees’ dream list of projects is another that was shelved partly because of the pandemic: an indoor recreation center. Rees hasn’t given up on it, and the project remains on the city’s priorities and strategies list, but it’s unclear what the next steps are considering the most recent council discussions led to questions about reworking plans for the center that were drawn up years ago.
