Lenny Roberge, Vermont’s oldest living World War II veteran celebrates his 107th birthday on Saturday, June 12.
He will enjoy a quiet birthday at his residence in Harbor Village Senior Community (formerly Pillsbury Senior Community) in South Burlington, where he has enjoyed independent living since 2009.
Roberge continues to enjoy life every day, staying busy with daily exercise, following his favorite sports team — Boston Red Sox — and sharing the many jokes he memorizes to stay sharp. He stays in touch with friends near and far.
He enjoys having lunch at many favorite spots around town and taking part in the many interesting activities offered at Harbor Village, where he is both admired and loved by residents and staff alike. Known as “The Pie Man of Harbor Village,” Roberge continues to make his famous pies and generously distributes them to all who enjoy a sweet treat.
How has he aged so well?
Roberge offers the following advice: “Stay vertical, keep breathing and be a good friend.”
He attributes his long life to his strong Christian faith, a loving family and a positive attitude.
