Swelling rain clouds on the verge of bursting did not deter students, families, gardeners and dirt-lovers from visiting Common Roots in South Burlington to celebrate Vermont’s annual Open Farm Week. Two tours at the local farm on Aug. 11 offered visitors a peek into the nonprofit farm’s various education programs, relationships with local businesses, and equity and land stewardship values.
“It was so nice to share this special place with the community in a more intimate way,” said Lauren Jones, farmstand coordinator and an educator in the Farm to School program. Many of the folks who attended are frequent shoppers at the farmstand, Jones added, but this event “allowed us to show them what else this land has to offer, while sharing delicious food and educating our neighbors.”
In its seventh year, the annual celebration featured 90 events at over 45 farms across the state, including Common Roots in South Burlington.
“Vermont’s unique agricultural heritage plays a large part in attracting visitors to our state and we’re so glad to see that this year’s Open Farm Week has more events that ever before,” said Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham, in a written statement.
The Common Roots tour kicked off with a taste from local partners like Saw-Dog, a South Burlington coffee roasting business that sells beans at the Common Roots farmstand and straight to customers. Co-founder Mary Stuessy served up some iced joe while explaining the business’ commitment to supporting female-run businesses and farms.
On a nearby table sat a bowl of bright, chunky salsa — freshly made by resident chef Anthony Jones — a kale salad and ribs with a coffee dry rub. All of the ingredients were fresh and from the farm, said Jones, including the other six gallons of fresh salsa he made earlier that morning. He loves working at Common Roots and said he sometimes wishes he didn’t have to sleep in order to keep cooking.
Lauren Jones showed visitors around the different vegetables in season — peppers, eggplants, tomatoes and more — before the tour’s next stop at the Seven Sisters Garden.
According to Common Roots land educator JoAnne Dennee, the garden is grown from heritage Abenaki seeds that will be returned to the nation’s seed bank, while the garden’s produce will be processed and distributed to the people’s monthly food pantry.
The garden is made up of seven Indigenous crops: corn, beans, squash, sunflowers, ground cherry, tobacco and Jerusalem artichokes.
“This is a beautiful symbiotic relationship of caring and cooperation rather than competition among those crops,” Dennee explained. She also regaled, sometimes through song, the Abenaki story of the seven sisters.
Lastly, visitors learned about beekeeping from hobby apiarist, Kevin McQuillen. He’s been keeping bees for about 10 years and sells some of his honey at Common Roots.
“It’s fun, especially when you get 200 pounds of honey,” said McQuillen — 200 pounds makes about 15-16 gallons of honey. Visitors also had a taste of the honey he spun over the weekend before the farm tour.
While Common Roots had to cancel many summer camps, mostly for younger students, last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauren Jones said they were thrilled to welcome camps back and host events again.
The annual Farm Hop, a community event they participate in with neighbors Bread and Butter Farm, the Mill Market and Deli and Sisters of Anarchy, also returned in June.
Common Roots runs a free farmstand at the South Burlington Food Shelf and a Farm to School program, in addition to hosting student interns every year. This year, 140 interns have joined the farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.