Curious about how scientists study fish populations or climate change? Or how drones are used to map streams and lakes? If so, check out Zoom a Scientist, an interactive, virtual webinar series focused on watershed and aquatic science hosted by the University of Vermont Extension Lake Champlain Sea Grant Education Team.
This series is free and takes place every Tuesday and Friday from noon-1 p.m.
Featured presenters include scientists and researchers from the UVM Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory, State University of New York Plattsburgh and the Lake Champlain Research Institute, among other organizations.
The webinars continue through May 12 and include topics from climate change to how researchers measure water quality.
For program details and to register online, visit http://go.uvm.edu/seagrant-live. Sessions will be recorded and archived for future viewing at this same link. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, send an email to watershd@uvm.edu.