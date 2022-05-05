Over 400 backpacks, filled with toys and essentials, are on their way to refugee children in Ukraine thanks to South Burlington middle schoolers.
The Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School backpack drive this spring started when students and staff learned of Operation Backpack 4Kids, a national grassroots effort led by airline pilots, the Red Cross and local emergency services and communities to help displaced Ukrainian children as many flee their homes amid the ongoing war with Russia.
“The flow of backpacks into our school and the overall generosity and call to action was astounding,” said Liz Siddle, a teacher at Tuttle who’s helped in the efforts.
In addition to local donations, the school also welcomed backpacks from surrounding areas, including students in Bristol, Williston and Berkshire schools.
Each backpack was stocked with essentials, like toothbrushes, water bottles and socks, and toys before school officials sent them on their way to Louisville, the mid-way point, then off to refugee centers in Germany and Poland.
“We felt so fortunate to be a part of an organization that is helping kids in such a direct way. Every backpack felt personalized and made this whole experience very emotional. To think of kids receiving such a simple gesture of comfort and compassion was what motivated students, families, and coordinators,” Siddle said.
Yvette Amblo, a guidance counselor at Tuttle, added that the effort has been community-led at every step, “from the invitation from the pilot to the donations of the bags, to the hard work of students. This has been an amazing project and proof that kindness, compassion, generosity and teamwork really do make a difference.”
