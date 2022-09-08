Iola Parry, a 16-year-old trumpet player and junior at South Burlington High School, makes her Burlington debut with Green Mountain Swing Band Saturday, Sept. 10, when she joins the group at a parking lot dance party to help raise money for Vermont music scholarships.
For Parry, as much as she’ll love playing jazz trumpet, it’s a way for her to give back. In 2019, as a middle schooler, she was a recipient of Green Mountain Swing scholarship that enabled her to participate in the Carnegie Hall Honors Performance Series.
Playing with some of the best middle schoolers in the country, Parry said, was “a magical experience. I hope the Green Mountain Swing Band will continue to award this scholarship as it will change the lives of many other musicians, as it has mine.”
Since then, Parry has continued to add more achievements and accolades, including playing for Vermont Youth Philharmonia, New England Music Festival and honors at the New England Music Camp this summer. She also offers music lessons for beginners.
Fred Abraham, an 87-year-old active trumpet player and founding member of Green Mountain Swing, says Parry is “a terrific trumpet player and great personality” and noted that she demonstrates the value of the scholarship program and desire to help young musicians become great citizens.
See Parry in action this weekend as she performs with the band at the dance party hosted at the College Street Church in Burlington from 6-8 p.m.
The band plays jazz and swing, blues, Latin jazz and tunes of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, Van Morrison, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Chicago, Average White Band and more.
The event is open to the public for dancing, watching, listening and supporting her musical dreams. Want to learn a few swing dance moves? Then arrive right at 6 p.m. as friends from Vermont Swings Dance Studio have volunteered to teach a few basic moves.
More at greenmountainswing.org.
