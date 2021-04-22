And best in show goes to... Mr. Finnigan and Rowan!
South Burlington city clerk Donna Kinville pulled the winners for top dog and first feline out of a hat — well, a bag — at an April 5 city council meeting.
Mr. Finnigan, a short-haired tabby cat belonging to residents Valerie and Tim Hennessey, was named first feline and Rowan, a cavalier King Charles spaniel belonging to Pasquale and Deb Di Stefano, was named top dog.
“Since this started, I think we are one of the only towns in the state that sees the number of dogs and cats being registered each year going up,” said Kinville, while most towns number of registrations are decreasing.
The contest began as a fun way to advertise and “create a buzz about registering your dog and cat,” she said. After gathering intel from her fellow clerks around New England, she came up with her own version of the contest.
Winners receive tags and a goodie bag donated by local businesses; their photos are displayed in the city hall lobby, on the website and in advertising.
In 2020, residents registered 1,199 dogs and 312 cats. According to a city report, dog registration in the city has increased by 29 percent between 2011 and 2019.
Without sponsors like different local stores and veterinarians, Kinville thinks the event might have died out. “Pet Food Warehouse and Guy’s Farm and Yard have been with us since day one,” she said, and Target has pitched in since the business moved to the city.
