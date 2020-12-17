Victoria PierceMulliss gave an update on donations given to help local kids in need this holiday season.
PierceMulliss, who earlier this month shared her own story and asked for others to get involved in her stocking-stuffing efforts, said they have — and there’s still more to do.
Many gifts have come in for the 4-12 age range; those younger and older need more. Ages 3 and under and teens, 14-17, are waiting for their share of the holiday cheer.
Gifts and gift cards are accepted. Contact vjpierce1969@gmail.com or call 777-5383 for more information. An Amazon wish list is available at amzn.to/32LIZkr.
