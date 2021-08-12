Caroline McKenzie awoke at 3:30 a.m., grabbed some kibble and cans of salmon and sardines, and walked through the dark to the carport.
She’d grown used to the routine since early July, when her neighbor found a stray cat and three kittens in a dog crate in her South Burlington condominium’s shared carport. Food in the quiet hours of the morning, before cars and people buzzed in and out, and again at 3:30 p.m.
Two tenants were moving soon, however, and it became clear the cats could not make the crate their permanent home.
McKenzie is not a crazy cat lady. She prefers dogs, actually, and is mom to Elliot, a yellow lab. But when management suggested to stop feeding the cats and let Mother Nature run its course, she felt like she had to step in.
“I said, ‘No, I’m an animal lover. I’ve actually been on the board of the humane society, and we just, we need to be responsible about this,’ ” McKenzie said.
She went online, asking for advice on catching and caring for stray cats, and was surprised by the flood of community members who reached out. Some offered advice, a few local specialists sent her background information and other helpful tips, one community member with experience rescuing animals even visited the carport to help.
“It was just this huge outpouring of support, and it was just amazing. Every time I posted something people would respond. I think it really touched a lot of people’s hearts,” McKenzie said. That kept her going during the cat-napping mission, which, instead of a few days, turned into a month-long rollercoaster.
The Humane Society of Chittenden County, located in South Burlington, provided McKenzie with some traps, walked her through the process and helped set up an appointment for collection. Part of the process, she learned, is to establish the trap as a food source and make the cats feel at ease. After a few days, they wandered in and out; the mother even nursed the kittens inside one of the traps.
Attempt number one, she caught one of the kittens. “My heart was racing,” McKenzie recalled, but the others scampered away in fear and didn’t return.
“I felt a little defeated, I sort of thought I’d catch them all in one fell swoop,” she said. “This is where I learned that it doesn’t work that way.”
After she reestablished the traps as a feeding station and the other cats cautiously returned, McKenzie set up another appointment with the humane society.
Attempt number two dawned, again on an early humid July morning. But she wasn’t as lucky this time.
Her traps successfully caught two animals, but not the right ones. A raccoon managed to eat all of the food in one of the traps, then escape; and the other trap caught her neighbor’s cat. “That Friday, everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong,” McKenzie said.
By then, it was late July, the cats were getting bigger and she worried that the mother cat might have another litter. McKenzie felt disappointed, exhausted and a little hopeless. To make matters worse, an intense rainstorm blew the traps and food into a mess, and two neighbors in the condo were in the full swing of moving, upping the pressure from management to herd the cats.
“Oh, it was just devastating. I didn’t know where they went, I didn’t know if we would ever see them again,” McKenzie said after the three remaining cats disappeared. The next morning, however, she checked on the carport to find her fluffy neighbors munching on food scraps — “as happy as clams.”
In her third rescue attempt, McKenzie caught the last two kittens, tempted by their favorites: canned salmon and sardines.
After she dropped them off at the humane society, she returned to find the mother cat waiting next to the other traps, full of untouched food, looking for her kittens.
Something in the pensive, dubious eyes of the mother cat made McKenzie name her Meesha. They sat together for a while, McKenzie’s heart in her mouth as she tried to understand what Meesha might’ve been feeling.
“It occurred to me that she hadn’t eaten anything for three days because all the food was in the traps ... and I realized that she must be starving,” McKenzie recalled. So, in the same dog crate where Meesha gave birth to her kittens, McKenzie placed a bowl of kibble and crossed her fingers that Meesha would still be there in the morning.
“I just said to her, I said, ‘Meesha, I really need to catch you. I really want to catch you. I really want you to be safe. I’d really love to see you in the morning.’ I just surrendered,” McKenzie said.
The next day, McKenzie flicked on a headlamp as she walked to the carport. She didn’t immediately see Meesha, just the leftover traps and the dog crate with its trap door closed. A soft meow escaped from the crate where, shining her headlamp in, McKenzie saw the kibble had disappeared and a striped skittish Meesha was curled up.
Now the kittens have names — Honda, Tesla and Ford — in honor of the carport where they were born. Meesha is still Meesha.
The humane society determined that Meesha was not feral but could fit in with a family of her own. She is described on the website as a cuddly “super snuggler,” who will fill her new home “with voluminous affection.”
“When she was safe and in a protective environment, she’s actually this really gentle, sweet, kind soul,” McKenzie said.
On the same day she visited to see how the family was doing, a little boy near the kittens’ cage announced he was taking Ford home. His eyes lit up, McKenzie recalled, when she told him she was the one who found the kittens.
“It’s all ending on this beautiful note with these lovely beginnings,” she said. But what kept her going, she noted, was the support she found in the many emails, messages and helping hands from strangers during a time when she often felt hopeless. Sometimes the stress of the situation brought out darker sides to people she hadn’t seen before, she said, but more often the support reaffirmed her drive.
“I just feel like this is a new beginning. I mean, it’s been a rollercoaster,” McKenzie said.
According to the humane society, brothers Tesla and Honda are still looking for homes, but Meesha was recently adopted.
