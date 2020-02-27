The Knights of Columbus commemorated the retirement of Color Corps Commander Richard Stevens Feb. 15 at St. John Vianney (SJV) Catholic Church.
Stevens led the Color Corps for 32 years.
The most visible part of the Knights of Columbus, the Color Corps dress in regalia and perform in public to add pageantry and color to special events and funerals.
A 52-year resident of South Burlington, Stevens is well known throughout the community. He was a fireman with the South Burlington Fire Department for 41 years.
Knights of Columbus State Officer George Piette presented Stevens the Certificate of Recognition that was issued by Supreme Knight Carl Andersen and Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus.
Stevens will continue to be an active Knight in the SJV Council.
The Knights of Columbus is a worldwide fraternal service organization. Locally, Council #7525 meets at St. John Vianney on Hinesburg Road.