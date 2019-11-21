Lenny Roberge and Navy Seabee Joseph Gonyaw

From left, Lenny Roberge and Navy Seabee Joseph Gonyaw.

 Photo by Madeline Clark

The state’s oldest veteran joined students for the South Burlington High School Veterans Day ceremony last week. Lenny Roberge served during World War II. Also in attendance was Navy Seabee Joseph Gonyaw, who recently finished school in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and is in the engineering/equipment unit. His brother Theodore is currently the recruiter for the U.S. Navy in Vermont and upstate New York.

