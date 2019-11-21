The state’s oldest veteran joined students for the South Burlington High School Veterans Day ceremony last week. Lenny Roberge served during World War II. Also in attendance was Navy Seabee Joseph Gonyaw, who recently finished school in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and is in the engineering/equipment unit. His brother Theodore is currently the recruiter for the U.S. Navy in Vermont and upstate New York.
Special guests for Veterans Day observation
Madeline Clark | The Other Paper
Updated
Madeline Clark
Staff Reporter
