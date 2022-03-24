Steve Rexford is this year’s Frederick H. Tuttle Award recipient from the South Burlington Rotary.
The award is presented annually to someone who either lives or works in South Burlington and who demonstrates the character and commitment to vocation and community for which Tuttle was known. Tuttle was a longtime South Burlington School District superintendent.
Rexford was nominated by South Burlington resident Lynn Vera, who wrote, “As an educator, coach and umpire in Vermont for over 40 years, I have known many invested adults. Steve Rexford is at the top of the pack when it comes to setting a caring example for teenagers about being part of a community. I have watched Steve mentor, drive and support young women athletes to their games.
Vera continued: “A few years ago, I listened to the girls talking about how to support Steve when his wife died. He was obviously no ordinary bus driver, no regular school district employee.”
Vera said Rexford recently attended a Middlebury/Bates field hockey contest, with camera in town.
Vera said Rexford came out of retirement to take athletes around to games during COVID-19 when finding people to drive the bus became difficult.
“Steve could be resting on his laurels in retirement,” she said, “but he responded to the need, continuing to support these young athletes without favoritism and certainly without expectation of anything in return.”
Tuttle began his education career in 1959, and in 1970 became the assistant superintendent for the South Burlington School District. He was appointed superintendent one year later, a position he held for more than 20 years, during which he achieved many honors and recognition for his leadership and vision both within the community and the state of Vermont.
Tuttle was a quiet scholar of English literature and respected and considered to be an exemplary educational administrator. In a job that involves finance, policy, bureaucracy and effective communication, Tuttle cared most about people.
He died after a courageous battle with cancer on June 7, 1992. Prior to his death, the South Burlington Rotary Club presented him a Paul Harris Fellow Award to recognize his many contributions to the community. In 1994, the club established an award in his honor to be presented annually to an individual who either lived or worked in South Burlington.
The Frederick H. Tuttle Award recipient has their name inscribed on a plaque in city hall commemorating all the recipients of the award. In addition, a $250 contribution is made by Rotary to a charity of the recipient’s choice.
Other recipients include Stuart “Red” Martin, Skip Farrell, Tom Hubbard, Linda and Rene Laberge, Jim Condos, Betsy Young and Jerry McDougal, Susie Merrick, C. J Knudsen, Judy Kearns, Don Cummings and David Kaufman.
