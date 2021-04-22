On Tuesday, April 27, KidSafe Collaborative will hold its annual Outstanding Service Awards celebration.
Livestreamed from noon until 2 p.m., during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event will recognize three South Burlingtion resdients for their work in the community.
They are Dr. Lewis First, Chief of Pediatrics, University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and Chair of Pediatrics, UVM Larner School of Medicine, Ken Schatz, (retired) former Commissioner, Vermont Department for Children and Families and Scottie Taylor, a pediatric physical therapist with UVM Health Network.
The presentation of the awards will be emceed by Sue Schmidt, alongside KidSafe executive director Sally Borden, another longtime South Burlington resident.
Dr. Lewis First
First will receive the KidSafe Lifetime Achievement Award for his almost three decades of leadership improving care and delivering services for children and families in Chittenden County and all of Vermont.
He came to Vermont to become Professor and Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont College of Medicine and Chief of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital in 1994.
After that he fought for and created the Vermont Children’s Hospital (a children’s hospital within a hospital), which has become a model for children’s hospitals around the country.
His advocacy on behalf of addressing disparities in health care and achieving equity for all children locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally is omnipresent in everything he does. KidSafe is honored to recognize First on behalf of the entire KidSafe Collaborative.
Ken Schatz
Schatz will receive the Gregory Packan Award for Children’s Advocacy.
He has advocated for children and youth since the 1980s and he has been relentless in his advocacy for the child protection and juvenile justice systems throughout his career.
Most recently during his six years as the Vermont Department for Children and Families Commissioner from September 2014 until he retired in June 2020, he worked collaboratively with both community partners and the legislature to reshape the department to better support families and protect children and youth.
Schatz’s skillful, collaborative and compassionate leadership has generated thoughtful changes to the child welfare system that will be felt for years to come.
Scottie Taylor
Taylor will be presented with the Janet S. Munt Prevention Award.
They are a pediatric physical therapist providing therapy with the birth to three population through home health services — including successfully transitioning to providing services via telehealth during the pandemic. Taylor’s practice is about meeting every child and family where they are, bringing their compassion, enthusiasm, creativity and joy to helping and supporting families to achieve their best outcomes.
In their spare time, Taylor loves to spend time outdoors and is active in basketball and softball communities in the area.
Other 2021 KidSafe honorees are Jean Shea, of Fairfax, director of student support services at Colchester High School; Kelsey Conroy, of Burlington, family engagement specialist, Lund and the Vermont Child Health Improvement Program COVID-19 Team co-led by Drs. Wendy Davis and Breena Holmes.
Registration for the event is required, tickets by donation. Visit kidsafevt.org for more.
