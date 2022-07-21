Vermont poet and teacher Kerrin McCadden from South Burlington is the recipient of the 2022 Herb Lockwood Prize in the Arts.
She received a $10,000 prize during a reception July 20 at the Burlington City Arts Center.
The prize honors the state’s most influential artists in visual arts, music, writing, drama, dance, film and fine woodworking. This is the ninth time it has been awarded since 2014.
Last year’s winner was Latin Jazz musician and teacher Ray Vega, also from South Burlington.
McCadden was at the presentation, as well as Herb Lockwood’s brother Todd R. Lockwood, Vermont author Stephen P. Kiernan, Melissa Chestnut-Tangerman, who attended Hamilton College with Herb Lockwood (1977-82), and Vega, along with members and friends of the Vermont writing community.
The following is a tribute from Stephen Kiernan.
‘At the highest level’
In her poem “Second Cut” — which is about haying, but manages to be about many other things as well — Kerrin McCadden, this year’s winner of the Herb Lockwood Prize provides a definition of a poem:
“… a thing full of blackbirds bolting from the maple, hermit thrushes, always in pairs, first one, then the second, that hawk sailing over it all, this day so hot, it’s like a painting.”
That definition accurately describes this poet’s verses, too: humble but energetic, keenly aware of nature, mindful of what might be soaring overhead. And all of it informed by the escaping blackbirds of imagination.
McCadden went to St. Michael’s College, and promptly flunked out. After a stint at Middlesex Community College in Massachusetts, she returned to St. Mike’s and graduated on the dean’s list. Later she earned a master’s degree in fine arts from Warren Wilson College.
Her work has appeared in American Poetry Review, the Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day series, Beloit Poetry Journal, The Collagist, Failbetter, Four Way Review, Green Mountains Review, Hunger Mountain, New England Review, Painted Bride Quarterly, PANK, Ploughshares, Poet Lore, Prairie Schooner, Pratik: A Magazine of Contemporary Poetry (published in Nepal), Rattle, The Salon, Sixth Finch, SWWIM and Tinderbox. Probably there are more.
The length of this list might convince you that this writer is prolific, but her body of work is not immense: a chapbook called “Keep This to Yourself,” the collection “Landscape with Plywood Silhouettes” and her latest, “American Wake.”
Yet the acclaim she has received would seem more fitting for someone with twice as many books: a National Endowment for the Arts literature fellowship; inclusion in Best American Poetry 2012; winning the inaugural Vermont Book Award; and this year qualifying as a finalist for the Vermont Book Award and the New England Book Award.
Her poems blend muscular directness with apt metaphors. A poem about, perhaps, an ex-lover, begins this way: “Dear train wreck, dear terrible engines, dear spilled freight, dear unbelievable mess, all these years later I think to write back.”
The emotion of these lines occurs with incredible density — disdain for the person, symbolism for the damage that happened and some new feeling that makes the poem possible.
Too much contemporary poetry is secretive, opaque, rendered in a private language. Not McCadden. She writes poems that seek to be understood.
Excellence has been a hallmark of every winner of the Herb Lockwood Prize. That is one of the key criteria, that this person performs her art at the highest level of quality. The other essential ingredient is that this person has not worked for herself, only, but has inspired and uplifted and used the arts to create community.
This year’s winner has done precisely that, by teaching for 29 years at Montpelier High School, and now at The Center for Technology in Essex. This profession is notable for many reasons. First, with her credentials, she could be a college professor. Instead, she has chosen to work with writers earlier in their development when they are fledglings.
The newness of their work, and their hopes, requires nurturing, empathy, a light touch. Second, teaching is a tough business these days, from the challenges of remote learning to the many nonacademic needs that students bring with them to school, to the recent attacks by archconservative media on classes and schools that accept students as they are.
But when her automotive tech kids stay late in class, because they are all enraptured by the books they are reading, she goes to social media to crow about the joyful rewards of enlarging young minds.
— Stephen Kiernan
About Herb Lockwood
The Herb Lockwood Prize was founded in 2014 by Todd R. Lockwood and some like-minded friends from the Vermont arts community.
Herb Lockwood was considered an inspirational figure in the Burlington arts and music scene in the 1980s, recognized for a variety of art forms: cartooning, painting, writing, woodworking, sculpture, storytelling and tai chi. Above all, he was a masterful musician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.