South Burlington has been named the ninth happiest city in America, at least according to the personal finance website Wallet Hub.
The city just beat out its neighbor to the west. Burlington came in 10th place.
WalletHub says its study “aims to illustrate, moving to a certain city may help you be more content.” It used “positive-psychology research” and looked at 180 of the largest U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, and employed 30 indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate and average leisure time spent per day.
“Location plays a hand in how bright or gloomy our days are. For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being,” the researchers noted.
But they also found money can’t buy happiness.
“People who make $75,000 a year won’t get any higher satisfaction from more money. Consider also the fact that while the U.S. is one of the richest countries, it ranks only 16th on the World Happiness Report,” the marketing study says.
South Burlington came in first in several categories: sports participation rate and adequate sleep rate.
The happiest city in the U.S. is Fremont, Calif., followed by San Jose, Calif., Madison, Wis., Overland Park, Kan., San Francisco, Irvine, Calif., Columbia, Md., Sioux Falls, S.D.
Seattle placed 11th.
