Many Americans think the government and political system doesn’t serve the common good, and that trying to have a civil, public discussion about these issues has become almost impossible.
However, one South Burlington man is taking to America’s roads to say that all is not lost, that we have the power to rescue democracy.
“‘Walking to Fix Our Democracy’ is a national effort to engage, activate and support people to fix our democracy, and walk and advocate in their own communities to do so,” says Rick Hubbard, a native Vermonter, retired attorney and former economic consultant.
Hubbard will begin walking in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, and he plans to engage in as many events as possible along or near the walking route, and finish with an event at the steps of the U.S. Capitol about 16 months later. The route includes 37 events in 11 states.
“We can make our political system fairer, more inclusive, more competitive and more representative. Our walk is a nonpartisan effort to make the case in communities across the U.S. that fixing our democracy first is the quickest and most effective way to unlock progress on issues important to us all: climate change, health care, education, infrastructure, voting rights, campaign financing, and much more,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said “Walking to Fix Our Democracy” has several purposes: To raise awareness about the need and ways to avoid autocratic rule of government; to link up with, celebrate and support state and local activist efforts along the route; to encourage short walks for the same purpose on specific, coordinated dates in communities across America; and to encourage candidates for Congress and other levels of government to make fixing our democracy their lead issue.
The walk will depend upon a team of volunteers and supporters with a variety of skills interested in joining the walk or helping in various ways with the walk, such as logistics, social media, volunteer and event organizing and speechwriting.
“If our team effort is effective, this can be a great opportunity for us to help raise awareness, jumpstart, and support further actions to fix our democracy,” Hubbard said.
Learn how to get involved by visiting fixourdemocracy.us.
