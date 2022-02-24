Did you know that South Burlington High School’s new hockey rink is open to the public?
The rink opened late last year and provides a great option for those seeking safe COVID-19 winter fun.
South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke commissioned the rink so that physical education classes could go outside for a safer experience during the pandemic.
But anyone is allowed to use the ice rink free of charge outside of school hours. The area is open until 10 p.m., when the light over the ice shuts off.
There’s no rental station, so bring your own skates.
“I love the fact that they built this rink because it gives everyone an opportunity to skate outside,” community member and ice rink frequenter Kevin Bushwell said. “I hope a lot of other people use it too.”
