South Burlington residents, city staff and others gathered at the Pathway of Honor in Veteran’s Memorial Park May 28 to honor and remember lives lost in service to the United States. The ceremony kicked off the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
Senior Master Sergeant Richard Kelley of South Burlington, with the Vermont Air National Guard, spoke in honor of fallen soldiers. He was joined by Fr. Tim Naples of St. John Vianney church in South Burlington, as well as resident and veteran Dick Boera.
Boera recited “In Flanders Fields,” a poem by John McCrae, which was written during World War I following the funeral of McCrae’s friend and comrade. Boera always attends the Memorial Day ceremony in the park, according to city staff, but the courage to ask to share the poem didn’t hit him until the day of.
The South Burlington High School chorus joined the ceremony to sing and the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a blue and red decorated wreath in honor of Memorial Day.
