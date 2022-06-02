South Burlington residents and officials honored veterans, past and present, at a ceremony last week in commemoration of Memorial Day.
South Burlington resident Dick Boera, a World War II veteran, recited a poem at the city’s event at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
The poem he chose, “In Flanders Fields,” was written by Lt. Col. and Canadian physician John McCrae and was inspired by the author’s late friend and fellow soldier Lt. Alexis Helmer who was killed in the Second Battle of Ypres in World War I. Boera noted that back in the day, people knew it as The Great War.
“I don’t ask you to memorize it like me but think about it at least once a year,” Boera said. “It’s an important poem.”
Part of the poem follows:
“We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
A veteran of the U.S. Marines and a retired long-time educator in South Burlington schools, Bob Walsh, also spoke at the event.
“Memorial Day really strikes me. I think of the lives lost and the things we’ve been able to do,” he said. “It’s a heart-wrenching thought and very touching — thinking about the loved ones we’ve lost.”
Members of the Green Mountain chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, including Susy Pratt, Lucille Lockwood, Karen Brigham and Betty Ann Andrews hung a wreath near the park’s monuments to veterans in honor of the day.
“We are proud to represent DAR and especially to honor the memory of those who have served our country,” Andrews wrote to The Other Paper after the event.
