South Burlington Public Library: 2019 Top Books
Adult books
• Educated by Tara Westover
• Becoming by Michelle Obama
• Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
• Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny
• Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
• Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
• Run Away by Harlan Coben
• Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly
• Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate
• Past Tense by Lee Child
Children’s books
• Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey
• Should I Share My Ice Cream? by Mo. Willems
• Sisters by Raina Telgemeier
• Dog Man by Dav Pilkey
• Today I Will Fly! by Mo. Willems
• Brawl of the Wild by Dav Pilkey
• I Will Take a Nap! by Mo. Willems
• I am Invited to a Party! by Mo. Willems
• We are in a Book! by Mo. Willems
• Drum Roll, Please by Lisa Jenn Bigelow