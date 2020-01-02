Download PDF South Burlington: By the Numbers

South Burlington Public Library: 2019 Top Books

Adult books

Educated by Tara Westover

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Run Away by Harlan Coben

Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate

Past Tense by Lee Child

Children’s books

Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey

Should I Share My Ice Cream? by Mo. Willems

Sisters by Raina Telgemeier

Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

Today I Will Fly! by Mo. Willems

Brawl of the Wild by Dav Pilkey

I Will Take a Nap! by Mo. Willems

I am Invited to a Party! by Mo. Willems

We are in a Book! by Mo. Willems

Drum Roll, Please by Lisa Jenn Bigelow

