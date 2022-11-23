When Katie O’Brien-Barritt started painting utility boxes in South Burlington five years ago, she had no idea how successful the project would become.
She had been an art teacher for 31 years and, at first, the idea was to channel her passion while finding a way to make the city she called home more vibrant
“It’s a really great place, but there’s nothing artsy in it,” she recalled. “There wasn’t anything that interesting to look at. But when you drive down the street and see all those boxes, well, those can be canvasses. If we could get something going and get the whole community going, it could be very charming.”
O’Brien-Barritt and her daughter, Ali Barritt, noticed a utility box streaked with graffiti on Kennedy Drive one day and decided to act. She approached former deputy city manager and treasurer Tom Hubbard and was approved to repaint the box. The mother and daughter enjoyed it so much they decided to enlist the help of the community.
What began as one painted utility box has since grown to almost 100 across South Burlington. The movement, now a city approved venture, has drawn almost a dozen artists — many of whom came aboard in much the same way as O’Brien-Barritt.
Alex Peck was working in maintenance at the Best Western hotel on Williston Road when he saw a couple people painting a nearby utility box. After speaking with the enthusiastic team, he soon joined the effort.
According to Peck, the painted boxes brightened a lot of corners of South Burlington and drew in more participants along the way, including Jacqueline Drouin, who jumped at the opportunity to help with the project.
“Normally art is kept in museums but bringing it into the public space provides unexpected beauty in places where it wasn’t originally there,” said Drouin, who lives in Burlington with her two children. “I just think it makes our public spaces more beautiful and shows engagement by the people that live there. It’s wonderful.”
Ilona Blanchard, South Burlington’s special projects director, believes displays like the painted boxes are important because they can hold “two opposite ideas in the same place” — you wouldn’t think a drab utility box could be a canvas for colorful art.
The project is open to anyone willing to submit a colorful, positive design for approval. The artists are then assigned a box and provided with supplies.
To find the painted boxes, visit the South Burlington website to find a map of the city marking the location of every painted box, the finished pieces and their creators.
Welcome to the discussion.
