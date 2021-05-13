Veteran’s Memorial Park buzzed once again, with food trucks, diners and dogs as May 6 brought Thursday Night Takeout, a precurser to the larger SoBu Nite Out series in July and August.
Vendors set up shop at the park on a rotating basis and give folks a chance to grab dinner while enjoying some fresh air.
