Sgt. Dennis Ward retired from the South Burlington Police Department last week after 23 years on the force, having served for many years as the school resource officer at South Burlington High School and Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School. Police Chief Shawn Burke and city manager Jessie Baker joined Ward and others in a ceremony honoring his service last week.
“Sgt. Ward was a 21st century police officer before the 21st century,” Burke said, crediting Ward’s success to the relationships he formed, “his empathetic nature and his pure desire to serve — we will miss having him on the team.”
Burke added that, like many police departments throughout the state and country, Ward’s retirement comes amid many others and adds further strain to a police force stretched thin.
“Unfortunately, many officers are taking advantage of their retirement as soon as they are eligible given the uncertainty of qualified immunity, dwindling numbers of officers available for patrol and the growing demands of the community,” Burke said.
Ward will assume a public safety position at BFA in St. Albans, a non-police officer role.
