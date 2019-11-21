From dancing snowmen to dangling jingle bells, outrageous holiday sweaters will make their yearly comeback at the Rotary Club of South Burlington’s Third Annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk Sunday, Dec. 8.
The fundraiser will take place 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St.
The event will benefit local charity initiatives of the Rotary Club, including a partnership with the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund, which supports students and teachers who seek to engage in extended learning opportunities.
Participants are encouraged to come out for a day of fun and exercise while donning what Rotary describes as their “tackiest, craziest and ugliest sweaters.”
The experience will include free food and beverages, a photo booth and a commemorative winter hat.
The Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk is a family–friendly event. Entrance fees are $35 for adults, $15 for youth ages 12–17, and free for children under 12. Prizes will be awarded for the ugliest sweaters.
For more information and to register for the event, visit South Burlington Rotary Club on Facebook or at southburlingtonrotary.org.