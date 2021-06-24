South Burlington’s new city manager Jessie Baker is getting an early hands-on tour of municipal services by spending work shifts with different departments.
Baker spent last Friday with the South Burlington Police Department. It included attending roll call during the 1 p.m. shift change and going for ride-alongs with Patrol Officer Greg Short and later with Cpl. Sarah Keller and her K-9 Rush.
Baker said she learned about each of the three patrol districts that the police department uses to try to ensure quick responses.
During the roll call, Baker said she learned how the incoming work shift was brought up to date on all the police calls and issues facing the city since the last shift.
Cpl. Keller and her 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Rush, did a K-9 demonstration behind Cairns Ice Arena on Dorset Street before the trio broke away to respond to an emergency call.
Baker had done a ride with Fire Chief Terry Francis shortly after she arrived, but also plans to go for a ride along with the men and women on fire and rescue next Tuesday, Francis said.
She also will be learning about public works and stormwater services.
Baker, who most recently was Winooski city manager, said she thought it was important for her to get out of city hall and see first-hand how other municipal departments serve the community.
