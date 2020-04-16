Responders on parade

Hugh Strobel was among those on Davis Parkway greeted by the South Burlington police, fire and public works departments, and the University of Vermont Medical Center – the vehicles were driven, parade-style, through the neighborhood last Friday.

 Courtesy photo

