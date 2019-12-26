Marking the first day of Hanukkah with his signature blend of alternative rock, reggae, vocals, and hip hop to name a few, Jewish American performer Matisyahu played a sold-out show at Higher Ground on Sunday, Dec. 22. Hanukkah
The artist, who is known off-stage as Matthew Miller, described in an interview with The Other Paper his musical path, all the way from White Plains, New York – his childhood home to his time couch surfing in the Champlain Valley, and his latest return to South Burlington.
THE OTHER PAPER (TOP): What brings you to Burlington, Vermont?
MATISYAHU: First time I went to Burlington was the fall of 1996 and I had met someone who was living there who invited me down. Me and a friend of mine left after the first day of our senior year in high school. It turned out that the friend that lived in Burlington didn’t have a place after all, so we ended up couch surfing. I stayed in Burlington about a month. Later on, around 2003 I started coming for shows – this year I’m coming back to play at Higher Ground on the first night of Hanukkah. Burlington’s become a really special place for me. It’s connection to Phish certainly doesn’t hurt either.
TOP: How did you develop your style?
MATISYAHU: The mixture of music I listened to when I was growing up. I loved the pop music then, but my parents also played really awesome classic rock – the Grateful Dead mostly. Also accomplished songwriters like Tracy Chapman and Ricky Lee Jones; there’s always been good music around me.
Then, I discovered reggae music and fell in love with that. I was living in New York in a time that hip hop music was really prevalent, all my friends were listening to that: it was the Golden Era of hip hop. Then, the background that I came from, as a Phish fan, had the rock n’ roll and improvisational element. All of those things together help build up what my sound is, and then I started exploring my Judaism.
I came across some music in that time, mostly Eastern-European songs and melodies. So, my vision for the music, was – and has always been – to combine all of these influences into something that feels unique and feels like me. That’s been my guiding light and principle throughout my career, over the last 15 years. I try my best to keep laws and boundaries away from my music.
TOP: How did you get into touring and producing music?
MATISYAHU: The way I started was with writing lyrics. I’d buy instrumental rap tapes with just the beats and just rap over them. I just wrote my own lyrics, my own raps, my own reggae chants over them. Then I started out on a drum set we had around the house and sing into the mic with different delays. What I wanted to explore began with beat boxing, it came most naturally to me in terms of playing an instrument. Then, I started singing and going to open mic nights, performing and trying to meet other people. I actually started my first band then, when I was 18. We were a reggae band and did a few shows in Oregon, but more than anything else, it gave me the opportunity to perform in front of people and get comfortable with that.
After that, I moved back to New York and was contacted by a new managing company who wanted me to be their first artist. So they booked me, on TV shows, other publicity things – and after a few, I was off running: that’s how it started.
TOP: How does touring impact your Hanukkah celebrations and time with family?
MATISYAHU: In the past, we’ve always done shows and Hanukkah tours, so we’re often on the road during this time. I try to bring my kids out to some of the shows too, especially around Hanukkah. They’re coming for this show and I’m really happy about that.
Over the years, we’ve always celebrated with fans – we bring out a disco ball dreidel and light a menorah on stage. That’s always a good time.
TOP: How would you describe your fan base? Are they mainly Jewish or reflective of a different demographic?
MATISYAHU: It’s definitely not mainly Jewish, but I think that everyone can appreciate holiday celebrations. They’re kind of expecting something like that, so even if the crowd isn’t Jewish, I don’t think you have to understand to appreciate what’s going on.
The parts of my performances that are religious are mainly incorporated into songs and I think my audience, no matter their background, can relate to the sound and feeling the music creates.
TOP: Are you working on any new music right now?
MATISYAHU: I am, new releases going to be coming out in 2020. Stay tuned!