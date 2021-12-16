Those big orange plow trucks that the Vermont Agency of Transportation uses to keep the roads cleared, salted and sanded all winter are so ubiquitous that, save for a passing glance of the drivers piloting them, one could be forgiven for thinking they all look exactly alike.

Not anymore.

Enter Obi-Wan KenSNOWbi.

The transportation agency this year invited Vermont elementary schools to name the state’s plows that clear the roads in their area, after news coverage went viral last year about the tradition in Scotland of naming their plows, according to Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. With 250 full-sized trucks in the fleet, and a similar number of elementary schools, there were plenty to go around.

The newly christened plows can now be seen bedecked with white and green signs sporting their names.

“While keeping Vermont’s roads safe for winter travel is serious business, naming the plows sounded like fun,” Flynn said last month in announcing the naming contest. “We hope that Vermonters will support this opportunity for children throughout our state to see the name they created on a snowplow that is maintaining Vermont’s highways.”

Many Chittenden County elementary schools got in on the fun.

Orchard School in South Burlington went to a galaxy far, far away for inspiration, dubbing their plow Obi-Wan KenSNOWbi. Students at Gertrude Chamberlin hung out with the Chamberlin Chomper, while Rick Marcotte championed the mighty Mighty Moose.

And, in case you were wondering, yes, there is a Plowy McPlowFace roaming the roads, courtesy of Bridge School in Middlebury.