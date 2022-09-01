Several dozen pickleball enthusiasts turned out at Szymanski Park Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new courts and some fun inaugural play.
Among them were Ted and Judy Selfridge, a couple who led the way to get pickleball courts built in South Burlington, and who often expressed the many health and wellness benefits of the sport to the Recreation and Parks Committee.
They first advocated for pickleball lines on the public tennis courts, which eventually evolved into use of the elementary school gym during the winter.
When the time came to rehabilitate the Szymanski courts, the Selfridges rallied others to bring four pickleball courts to the city. Some additional amenities are in the works: benches and rollers and possible new lighting.
Linda Norris organized Monday’s festivities, and Adam Cate, deputy director of public works and avid pickleballer, managed the project to completion.
