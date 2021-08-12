The South Burlington School District is taking over South Burlington’s old city hall building at 575 Dorset St., across from South Burlington High School and connected to the South Burlington Fire Department.
The school district will lease the building from South Burlington, said Gary Marckres, director of operations and financial management. Central office staff, including the superintendent; human resources; information technology; operations; and finance departments will have offices in this space.
These departments are now located in different areas inside the middle school and high school. The move will bring these departments closer together and provide more space inside the school buildings, Marckres said.
“The goal is to free up space in the high school and middle school to increase student-driven, classroom types of spaces,” said Marckres.
City Hall’s move to 180 Market St. about a mile away has been in the works for decades. The building, which combines city hall, the public library and a senior center, had its grand opening July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.