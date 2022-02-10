What is love?
Maybe it’s about having a best friend to climb mountains, to play board games, to grow old together. Or maybe it’s finding a spark who dances and argues and raises children with you, who fights and grieves and laughs with you.
Maybe it’s all those things.
Joan Bowker met Dan Close in an elevator on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1973, headed up to the 14th floor of a building on 14th Street in New York City.
After 49 years together, the South Burlington residents described falling in love as a process that grew out of friendship.
“I saw her standing on the street and I turned around, I said, ‘Man, she looks sharp. She knows what she’s doing. She did,’” Close said, making Bowker laugh. They were both interested in politics, attending meetings (in the building on 14th Street), and after moving in together, their life of climbing mountains and traveling the world took off.
Neither in the beginning or after 49 years did the pair feel compelled to get married. Back then, getting married would have meant Bowker changing her name and she wanted to keep it.
“My feeling is if you have a solid relationship, you’ll stay together. If not, it doesn’t matter whether you have a piece of paper. That piece of paper isn’t going to keep you together. It’s the bond that you have and commitment,” Bowker said.
The pair often break into laughter when they look at each other. When they think back on how their relationship has changed over the years, they quiet a little, descending into memory.
As they’ve aged and the hustle of life and work has slowed, their relationship has grown more mellow, Bowker said. Their recognition of differences and consideration for one another has deepened.
“We’re very different kinds of people. Dan’s a dreamer, he’s a writer and a poet, and I’m more of that grounded, realist, type A person,” Bowker said.
Carolyn Gray had known her husband Jim since they were born, growing up within two blocks of each other in Newport in the Northeast Kingdom. He gave Gray her first kiss in seventh grade and they started going steady in high school.
But oceans and continents soon split them up when Gray’s family moved to Germany where her father was stationed after World War II. She graduated high school there and moved back but by then the sweethearts had broken up, having grown up and grown apart.
Of course, by Christmas after her return, they were back together. “It was just meant to be,” she said, laughing. But not quite yet.
Disapproval from Gray’s parents forced the two to break up again, just before Jim told her he was going to propose. Gray then headed to Boston and — guess what happened — she and Jim got back together.
“We had been separated a lot and I think that made a difference. We kind of grabbed at happiness a little bit,” she said.
This time it stuck: They married after he enlisted during the Korean War, and they later returned to their hometown to work and raise three kids, eventually moving to Florida and then South Burlington where Gray still lives at Harbor Village.
Three years ago, Jim died just a few weeks after one of the one of their children died. While Gray’s heart felt extra heavy as Jim’s dementia hindered him from grieving their loss, she added that his illness stopped him from being himself so “it was a blessing for him to go.”
After that, she slipped his wedding band onto her left hand where it fit snuggly with her own ring. She’s still in love to this day, she added.
“He loved to dance. He was the best dancer in the world. Whenever I feel down or I’m thinking about unpleasant things, I remember being in his arms and dancing. When he would sing off-key in my ear, I would know he was happy,” Gray said.
John Killacky and Lawrence Connolly met by chance on a street in Minneapolis, one of them having sworn off dating after tumbling through heartbreak, the other falling in love at first sight.
Both were in their early 40s when they met and described the start of their relationship as different from those they’d encountered as young 20-somethings. In many ways they had a common history, Killacky, a South Burlington representative, said, having to navigate the world as gay men and losing many friends to the AIDS epidemic.
“I don’t mean to overdramatize it, but it is a little bit like people who had been in a war together,” he recalled, adding that for him, finding Connolly felt like finding “home.”
Only a year later in 1996, the pair met their first major trial: Killacky underwent surgery to remove a tumor that left him paralyzed from the neck down.
“The miraculous thing is that, first we survived but we also became one in that process,” Killacky said. He recalled one moment in the hospital when he realized he was choking on his own blood and started to lose consciousness.
“Sometime later I awoke back in intensive care with Larry pounding on my chest kind of screaming, ‘Don’t you die on me,’” he said. “His life became very disrupted with all this, but he stayed. So, when I say we became one, I mean that in so many ways.”
Since gay marriage wasn’t yet legalized, Connolly was forced to carry a piece of paper proclaiming him as Killacky’s power of attorney, should anything happen, literally in his back pocket. They later married in 2008 in a San Francisco courthouse alongside 40 other couples in tuxedos, overalls and dresses.
The two laugh often, teasing each other about aging and “crossing the Twilight bridge,” before returning to gaze at one other as they reflect on 26 years together.
Having a sense of humor, and a little sense of the ridiculous, is essential to staying together, both agreed, especially with so much of life out of your control.
Learning to assume good intentions was another tool Connolly said has been crucial to growing in love. “We’ve done enough that I can even be proud of the way that I have loved and am loving. Not every day,” he said laughing. “Because I understand it as an ongoing activity that continues to unfold, I’m enjoying the understanding that love is not something like — it is or it isn’t. It’s something you commit to.”
