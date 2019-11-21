Ice and freezing temperatures couldn’t keep people from South Burlington’s City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, as the ribbon was cut, officially welcoming the new Market Street to town. The first cars were allowed down the street two days later.
Local and state officials, residents and library staff joined at the future city hall/library/senior center at 180 Market St. to celebrate the beginning of that project, too.
“I can’t overemphasize the importance of having a real downtown,” City Council Chair Henel Riehle said. “These public facilities will be in place for generations to come … together we made this possible.”
The ribbon cutting marked the end of a more than yearlong reconstruction effort along Market Street – a main connector between Hinesburg Road and Dorset Street. The project caused traffic headaches and tension as families struggled, at times, to reach the Rick Marcotte Central School during peak pick-up and drop-off hours.
Although ice coated the ground, city officials ceremoniously shoveled the first load of soil at the 180 Market St. location, a year after it was approved by voters.
The building should be completed by summer 2021.
That project, like Market Street, was fraught with school tensions and some delays. City officials had hoped to break ground in early June, but an extensive stormwater management system remodel, and other setbacks, postponed that process.
“Until just recently it was an exercise in patience and perseverance,” said Tim McKenzie, former owner of the 180 Market St. property and South Burlington Realty managing director.
McKenzie said he was looking forward to seeing Garden Street and other City Center projects completed soon.
Portions of the new downtown, including Market Street and the community center, were made possible in part by Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The area was approved as a TIF district in 2013 with the help of legislators including Sen. Tim Ashe, who spoke during the ceremony. He shared with attendees a brief history of the work that occurred in the house and senate to enable TIF districts.
“We were able, at last, to prevail upon both the senate and working with our colleagues in the house ... because we were able to articulate what that TIF district would help support,” he said. “I think we’re seeing it all around us.”
Secretary of State Jim Condos also congratulated the city on its accomplishment. He regaled attendees with his role in creating City Center. In 1985, Condos was appointed by the city council to be part of the City Center committee.
“We were told that it wouldn’t happen,” Condos said. “But it’s happening.”
Indeed, Condos even helped secure a $7 million federal earmark for the project.
“I’m really, really pleased to see that it’s finally happening,” he said. “A lot of work went into this over a lot of time.”
Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn also congratulated the city and shared the department’s pleasure in working on the Market Street reconstruction project.
“Market Street will essentially act and be South Burlington’s Main Street,” Flynn said. “Completion of the project will pave the way for future development.”
Representatives spoke on behalf of Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch, who were away for other commitments. They offered congratulations and looked forward to seeing the growth of a vibrant downtown.
State librarian Jason Broughton also shared congratulatory remarks on the groundbreaking.
“It’s always a beautiful day when you can celebrate what a community believes it is doing for the purpose of public access and information,” Broughton said. “That’s so unique when you’ve also decided to include a library.”
Unique, he said, because this project creates a space to provide information to people of all ages and backgrounds.
“Information allows you to do a variety of new things that can help yourselves in a variety of different ways: life, leisure, labor and love,” Broughton said.
Patrick Leduc, chair of the library board of trustees, echoed Broughton’s sentiments.
“A community’s public library is a powerful gathering place,” he said. “It strengthens our community and moves us all forward regardless of our backgrounds, our political leanings or any other way that we choose to separate ourselves.”